Survey: Trump Voters Like Title II

A new poll finds that a majority of supporters of President Donald Trump also support the current Title II-based FCC rules.

That is according to a survey by Republican pollster IMGE commissioned by Title II fans INCOMPAS.

When asked whether “Internet should be treated like any other utility such as gas or electric service," 58% of Trump voters said yes.

The results were released the day after the July 12 internet day of action protest against the proposed Title II rollback by FCC chairman Ajit Pai.

According to the poll, 70% of Trump voters said the internet had improved in the past few years—Title II reclassification has been in effect since 2015.

The poll was conducted June 26-29 among 1,502 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

"President Trump has articulated that competition is the answer in education, healthcare and insurance," said INCOMPAS president and former Republican House member Chip Pickering. "At the heart of the open internet is a platform for competition and innovation. The current FCC proposal actually restrains competition and threatens to give control of the internet to large cable companies."

When asked whether they agree with then-candidate Trump's opposition to the AT&T-Time Warner merger, 60% of Trump supporters said yes and 57% of all Republicans in the survey also said yes.