Survey: Trump Trouncing GOP Field

Donald Trump is far ahead of his Republican primary challengers, according to the latest Reuters-Ipsos poll, a point not lost of Trump, who tweeted his "thank you" to the poll respondents, and is in a statistical dead heat with Democrat Hillary Clinton (41.4% for Clinton, 40.8% for Trump) if that were the general election match-up.

According to a tracking poll released Friday, Trump has a 40.6% share of the 582 people polled, more than the next four GOP challengers combined (Ted Cruz, 10.5%; Ben Carson, 9.7%; Jeb Bush, 9.2%; and Marco Rubio, 7.2%).

Trump was also tweeting Fox News polls that had him ahead of Cruz in Iowa (the caucus is Feb. 1) with 34% of likely Republican caucus-goers to Cruz's 23% and 31% to 14% in New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire poll was among 401 Republicans and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus five percentage points. The Iowa poll was among 378 Republican caucus-goers with a similar margin of error.

The margin for the Reuters/Ipsos poll was not immediately available.