Survey: Trump Rates Low in Trustworthiness

According to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, only 31% gave President Donald Trump high marks for honesty, while just 28% said he was knowledgeable and 22% rated him high on temperament.

Even among Republicans the president has some work to do. Fewer than half (43%) gave him a positive rating for any of those three qualities.

However, when asked whether they approve of the job Trump is doing, 82% of the Republicans polled said yes, while only 6% of Democrats said so (35% of independents approved).

One bright spot, sort of, is that his 40% approval rating (and 55% disapproval), though historic lows for a new President, are essentially unchanged since May and April.

The phone poll was conducted June 17-20 among 900 adults. The margin of error is a 3.27 percentage points.