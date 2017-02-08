Survey: Trump Immigration Order Has Backers

A new poll from Morning Consult and Politico finds that President Donald Trump's temporary ban on immigrants from seven primarily Muslim countries has the highest approval level among his executive orders at 55%.

The poll was conducted Feb. 2-4 among 2,070 registered voters.

Of the Democrats polled, 56% said Congress should obstruct the Trump agenda, even if that meant blocking all legislation and nominees to government posts.

As to a 60-vote threshold for confirming Supreme Court nominees in the Senate, which makes it easier for Democrats to block, 59% agreed that should be the case, with only 15% suggesting a simple majority was enough.

But 43% said they thought the president's pick to succeed the late Antonin Scalia—Judge Neil Gorsuch—should be confirmed and only 25% said no.