Survey: Trump Has Record Low Approval
Donald Trump has record low approval ratings for a new President, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.
According to the poll 44% of respondents approve of his job performance to date, while 48% disapprove, and 34% of those will go so far as saying he is not up to the job.
That is a net 4% positive compared to Barack Obama's net 32% positive after his first month in office.
But among Republicans, Trump gets overwhelming positives (85%), while among Democrats the negatives are 84%.
Trump's personal favorability rating of 43% is on par with previous polls.
The poll was conducted Feb. 18-22 among 1,000 respondents. It has a margin of error for of plus or minus 3.1 percent.
The poll found that there was bipartisan anger at Washington, with 86% of those surveyed saying they believe "a small group in D.C. has 'reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost.'"
