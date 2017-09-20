Survey Says: Trump Approval Rating Rises

While still historically low, President Donald Trump's approval rating is on the upswing, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.



After a lowest-ever showing of 39% in last month's poll, the most recent survey finds his approval rating at 43%.



Among Republicans, that rating is 80%, up from 73% in the previous poll. Among Democrats, approval is at 40%, up from 35%.



That likely has to do with the President's recent signals he is willing to compromise with Democrats on a successor program to DACA, the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.



"Trump's post-Charlottesville plunge proved to be short-lived, and his approval has stabilized," said Morning Consult co-founder and Chief Research Officer Kyle Dropp in a statement accompanying the new poll.



He said that independents were also driving the uptick. "Immediately after Charlottesville, 35 percent of independent voters approved of Trump, and 58 percent disapproved. In this latest poll, that has risen to 40 percent approval and 52 percent disapproval," he said.



The poll was conducted Sept. 14-17 among 1,994 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.