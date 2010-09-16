Survey Says: Put Contributors On Air

The

majority of respondents to a Center for Competitive Politics poll on

possible new political contribution disclosure rules (68%) said they

favored making the heads and largest donors

appear in campaign ads to take responsibility for them.

That

requirement was part of the DISCLOSE Act, a bill that would have

boosted disclosure requirements on TV and radio ads, among other things.

It passed in the House but failed in

the Senate.

Other poll findings,

which were

a mixed bag on how much disclosure there should be and who should be

doing it, included that 44% said unions and nonprofits that get grants

and loans should be prohibited from running political addsd and that 62%

either strongly or somewhat disagree that citizen's

contributions to advocacy groups running political ads should have

their name and address posted online.

"Americans' views on disclosure are much more complex than ‘reform' groups like to claim," said Center Chairman Bradley Smith.

The

poll was released by the Center Thursday amid talk that the bill's

backers may be trying to revive it by jettisoning controversial portions

relating to foriegn-owned cmopanies

and government contractors.

DISCLOSE

(Democracy is Strengthened by Casting Light on Spending in Elections)

was essentially a reaction to the Supreme Court's decision that a ban on

direct corporate or union funding

of electioneering ads (vote for or against this candidate) was an

unconstitutional regulation of political speech.

The

bill even had a provision that would have made it go into effect

immediately, rather than having to wait for Federal Election Commission

rules implementing it, so that it could

apply to the mid-term elections.