Survey Says: News Media More Trusted Than Trump

A plurality of respondents in a new Morning Consult/Politico poll say the news media is more trustworthy than the President who constantly attacks them.

A majority also found President Donald Trump to be reckless (60%), sexist (54%), and thin skinned (51%), and a plurality (47%) say he is racist (versus 39% who say he isn't).

But the poll also found that the President's approval rating is 45%, the highest it has been in three months and up from 42% in the October Morning Consult/Politico poll.

It may be some comfort to news media incessantly hammered by the President as "fake" and "enemies" that more respondents trusted them (45%) than trusted the President (35%).

The political divide on that question was stark. Two thirds of Republicans (67%) said they trusted the President over the media, while only 8% of Democrats said so.

A solid majority (58%) said the President either never tells the truth (33%) or only sometimes (25%).

The online poll was conducted Dec.1-3 among 1,997 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.