Survey Says: Majority Support Net Neutrality Regs

According to a new Morning Consult/Politico poll, 52% of voters, or about half given the margin of error, support net neutrality regulations, while 18% say they don't. But that top number was down from a June poll in which 60% said they supported the regs and 17% said they supported deregulation.

Not quite a third (29%) said they strongly supported the regs, while 23% said they "somewhat supported" them. Another third said they either had no opinion or didn't know whether they supported them or not.

The issue is not particularly political, according to the poll, with 55% of Democrats supporting the rules, 53% of Republicans, and 49% of independents.

Interestingly, the 18-29 age group was most in favor of opposing net neutrality regulations, with 23% saying they oppose them and 42% saying they support the regulations.

But less than half (46%) of the respondents said they had heard about the FCC effort to roll back the regs (or "dismantle" them, as the poll phrased it).

The questions were asked this way:

"How much have you seen, read or heard about each of the following? The Federal Communications Commission Chairman revealing plans to dismantle net neutrality regulations."

"As you may know, net neutrality is a set of rules adopted by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) which say Internet Service

Providers (ISPs) such as Comcast, Time Warner, AT&T, and Verizon, cannot block, throttle or prioritize certain content on the Internet. Knowing this, do you support or oppose net neutrality?"

The poll was conducted Nov. 21-25 among 1,994 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.