Survey Says: Free Shipping Trumps Video in Driving Amazon Prime

The chance to get two-day free shipping on Amazon is apparently a bigger driver of Amazon Prime subscriptions in the U.S. than the unlimited streaming of TV shows and movies that comes along with the service.

That is according to a just-released study from Strategy Analytics, which found that 55% of U.S. respondents who had Amazon Prime said free shipping was "very important" to their subscribing, while 46% said instant video was very important.

The company found also that of those who have subscribed to Amazon Prime, more said they used Netflix (63%) in the previous month than said they used Prime Instant Video (59%), though that difference is within the margin of error.

