Survey Says: Biden Trumps Oprah

According to a new Morning Consult/Politico poll, 40% of respondents would vote for Oprah Winfrey, 38% for Donald Trump in a hypothetical presidential matchup (if the election were held today). That is essentially a dead heat given the poll’s margin of error. But she might not get that far.



The poll shows that Winfrey, who would almost certainly be running as a Democrat, would likely lose out in a primary to Joe Biden (54% favor Biden to 31% for Winfrey) or Bernie Sanders (46% to 37%).



Winfrey would top some other potential Democratic candidates—Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) 39% to 35% and Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) 44% to 23%.



Oprah's lack of government experience would not be a deal-breaker--as obviously it was not for President Trump. A plurality (44%) say that experience in elected office is not necessary.



The survey was conducted Jan. 11-16 among 1,993 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.



