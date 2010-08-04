Survey Results Mixed on FCC Indecency Enforcement

According to a new Rasmussen poll, only slightly more people (29%) believe the FCC is doing a "good or excellent" job of

regulating "profanity, sexual content and violence" than

say it is doing a poor job (28%). Just 9% said it was doing an excellent

job, with 20% saying it was doing a good job, 37% fair, and 6% weren't

sure.

Since the FCC does not regulate violent content, however,

and all three are part of the question, those answers are tough to

parse.

According to the poll, violence is their number one issue, however. Asked which type of content was their

biggest problem, violence got 39% of their answers, followed by sexual content, and only 9% profanity.

A majority of respondents (55%) to the survey (of 1,000 adults polled July 27-28) said they thought the FCC should

have the power to regulate "objectionable content" on

radio and TV including violence, profanity and sexcual content (34% said

no, 11% wern't sure). That 55% figure is actually down eight points

from the 2007 survey on the topic, according to

Rasmussen. Since it did not break out broadcast, which is already

regulated, from cable, which is not, it is hard to tell whether or not

that is an endorsement of applying broadcast standards to cable.

The poll did find that a majority of parents with kids at home say content ratings are effective, according to TV

Watch, the online effort by some broadcast networks to promote the ratings/V-chip system over government content

regulation. According to TV Watch Executive Director Jim Dyke, 60% of respondents with children at home said the

current TV rating system is effective in warning users about content.