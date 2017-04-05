Survey: Reliable Wireless Is Key for Home Buyers

At about the same time the House Communications Subcommittee was beginning a hearing on "Facilitating the 21st Century Wireless Economy," CTIA, which represents wireless companies, released a study on home buying that found that reliable wireless coverage is a must have.

According to a national survey of 2,000 people on what they "must have" in a new home, reliable wireless service ranked number two at 67%, behind only a good hospital and above good schools (65%), a reasonable home price (60%) and a good commute (41%).

"All community leaders should assess their siting rules, update dated regulations, and find opportunities to adopt smart city solutions that will help retain residents and attract tomorrow’s entrepreneurs," said CTIA.



(Photo via Rock1997. Image taken on Jan. 18, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)