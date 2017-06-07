Survey: President Trump Should Tweet Less

A majority of those who voted for Donald Trump for President want him to cut down on his use of Twitter.

That is according to a new poll from Morning Consult/Politico.

The poll found that 51% of respondents say he tweets too much, up from 37% who said he did so back in December.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said this week that the President's tweets should be treated as official statements. Those have included that major media are fake news purveyors in league with Democrats and, just this week, a particularly on-point observation given the survey:

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

Over the entire sample, 69% said they think he uses Twitter too much, and 59% say that is a bad thing.

An even larger percentage of Trump voters (61%) say it is time for him to shake up his staff, though they are reluctant to point any fingers. Most don't identify individuals they want to get the hook, though Steve Bannon is the one the greatest number (27%) were willing to finger, with Trump's daughter Ivanka the most popular, with only 20% saying she should go.

The poll was conducted June 1-2 among 1,999 voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.