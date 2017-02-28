Survey: Majority Say Trump Is Delivering on Promises

According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll, a majority of respondents say President Donald Trump is keeping his campaign promises and meeting or exceeding their expectations.

"While Americans are divided on President Trump's policy agenda, most say he is making headway on it," said Morning Consult chief research officer Kyle Dropp. "An overwhelming majority of Trump's supporters, and even many of his critics, see a president who is delivering on his promises."

The poll found that 56% said they believed he was keeping his promises made on the campaign trail—those promises included repealing and replacing Obamacare, building a Wall between the U.S. and Mexico, withdrawing from trade deals he didn't like, spending more on defense and "draining" the Washington swamp.

As to meeting or exceeding expectations, that number was 69%.

According to the poll, 50% approve of the job he is doing, while 45% disapprove.

The poll was conducted among 2,000 registered voters Feb. 24-26. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.