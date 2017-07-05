Survey: Majority Pan President's Tweets on MSNBC's Brzezinski

A majority (65%) of voters polled for a new Morning Consult/Politico survey say President Donald Trump's tweets about MSNBC's Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski were unacceptable.

The president tweeted about Brzezinski's face-lift and called her "dumb as a rock."

Related: After Twitter Takedown, CNN Tells Trump to ‘Do His Job’

A majority also said the president was reckless (59%), sexist (55%) and thin-skinned (53%).

The poll was conducted June 29-30 among 1,989 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.