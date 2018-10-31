Survey: Google Employees Don't Feel Opinion Diversity Love

Blind, an online community drawing anonymous edge employee input, says that when it asked the question: "Is your company accepting of diversity of political opinions?," only 12% of those Google employees identifying as conservatives (43 responses) said yes, and only 39% of all respondents said that was the case.

Of the 38 Facebook employees who self-identified as conservatives, 26% said the company was accepting of diverse political opinions, but a minority of the whole sample (41%) said yes.

Conservatives in Washington have accused edge providers of censoring or discouraging their views, including labeling them hate speech, and of Silicon Valley of having a liberal bias, which Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg conceded was a legitimate concern, though telling Congress in hearings earlier this year that there was no systematic bias at Facebook.

While Amazon, which is co-owned with The Washington Post, has been hammered by President Trump, it actually scored high in tolerance of political diversity in the survey, with 59% saying yes, topped only by Apple at 60.4%.

But conservatives at both companies were not feeling the love, with 26% of the Apple sample saying yes, and 27% of the Amazon respondents.

The samples for each were small. Total respondents from Apple were 86; amazon's total was 342; Facebook was 181 and Google 215.

But the answers dovetail generally with the findings of the Pew Research Center. A June Pew poll found that a majority of Americans think it is likely that social media platforms are politically biased. The study found that 72% of adults feel that social media platforms censor political speech that those sites find objectionable, with 35% saying it is very likely and 37% somewhat likely.

Among Republicans in the Pew survey, 64% say social media platforms favor liberal viewpoints over conservative, while only 6% say it is the other way around. Among Democrats, 28% say Silicon Valley favors liberals, while 16% say it favors conservatives and a majority of 53% say they favor neither.