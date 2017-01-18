Survey: Fox News Was Dominant News Source for Trump Voters

Fox News was the main source of news for 40% of the voters who put Donald Trump into the White House, while Hillary Clinton's supporters were spread over a number of outlets, with none getting more than 20%. Only 3% of Clinton supporters said Fox News was their main source of news.

That is according to a new Pew Research Center survey, conducted Nov. 29-Dec. 12 among a representative sample of 4,183 adults.

The next most common main news source for voters who elected Trump was actually CNN—which the President-elect has attacked as fake news—cited by only 8%.

The full Trump voter breakdown was Fox News 40%, CNN 8%, Facebook 7%, NBC 6%, local TV 5%, ABC 3%, CBS 3%, and local radio 3%.

CNN was the main source of news for Clinton voters but with only 18%. MSNBC, Facebook, local TV news, NPR, ABC, The New York Times and CBS all got between 5% and 9% responses as main source.

The full Clinton voter breakdown was CNN 18%, MSNBC 9%, Facebook 8%, local TV news 8%, NPR 7%, ABC 6%, New York Times 5%, CBS 5%, NBC 4%, local newspapers 4%, and Fox News 3%.

Across voters for both candidates, 19% said Fox News was their main source, followed by CNN at 13% and Facebook at 9%, although Facebook does not produce its own news.

Prominent online sites that do produce news did not make much of a dent in the "main source" list.

Breitbart was named by only 1% of respondents as the main source of news, as was The Huffington Post. BuzzFeed was not named by a single member of the sample. They were part of the larger news diet for some of those respondents.

The margin of error for the survey is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.