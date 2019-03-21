Survey: Edge Divided on New Zealand Video Treatment

Amidst criticism of the slowness of social media platforms to remove the New Zealand shooter video, a new poll shows that while tech employees generally agree with that criticism, employees of the relevant platforms see it quite differently.

That is according to a survey March 15-18 of 3,074 users of the anonymous Blind app.

That survey found that, while, overall, 68% of respondents said "no" when asked: "Have Facebook, Google (YouTube), Reddit and Twitter done enough to stop the spread of violent content online?" Only 32% said yes.

By contrast, a majority, in some cases strong majority, of employees of those companies who took the survey said yes, they had done enough. Among Google employees it was 59.86% "yes"; for Twitter employees, that number was 62.5%; for Facebook it was 63.87%, and for Reddit, 69.23%.

The Blind is a social network for tech employees, claiming a base of over 50,000 employees from Microsoft, 36,500 from Amazon, 14,500 from Google, 11,300 from Facebook, 9,800 from Uber, 8,500 from Apple, 6,300 from LinkedIn, and 5,200 from Salesforce, among others.