Survey: Comcast, AT&T, CEA Among Top D.C. Workplaces

Comcast and AT&T are both among the top 25 Washington D.C. workplaces in the "large" company category, according to the Washington Post's latest roundup, while the Consumer Electronics Association made the list among small companies.

The top picks were gleaned from surveys of employees on a variety of factors including leadership quality, pay, benefits and work-life balance. The top companies had the highest all-around scores.

AT&T came in at number 16, while Comcast was number 22.

According to the paper, Comcast employees "get discounted cable and Internet services, tuition reimbursement, and a stock plan. The company's benefits run the gamut from fun to practical: A partnership with Fandango allows employees discounted movie tickets, and employees also can get confidential counseling for themselves or their families."

"[AT&T] supports efforts to address worldwide quality-of-life issues, with a particular focus on education and community development," the paper said. "Management and non-management employees also have access to a host of benefits, including medical, dental and vision insurance, as well as plans that cover commuter costs."

The Consumer Electronics Association may run one of the largest conventions in the world, but with only 148 employees, it made the top list in the "small" companies category, coming in at number 27 on that list.

"The company ties its benefits program to community support. It donates to organizations that support clean energy and waste minimization, and offers a $25,000 mortgage assistance program so that employees will be more likely to buy a house within a five-mile radius of the office," the newspaper said. "For those who have a long commute, the association subsidizes transportation costs up to $130 per month."

"We remain deeply committed to promoting and protecting innovation – the new products and services that are changing and improving lives around the world – as well as maintaining a flexible work environment with unmatched benefits to keep our staff happy, healthy and proud to represent such a dynamic industry,” said CEA president Gary Shapiro of the association's inclusion in the list.