Survey: Celebs Hold Little Sway in Election

The vast majority of people polled in a post-election focus group say that celebrity endorsements had no impact on their choice for president.

But for those who were influenced by those endorsements, the most influential celebrities were Oprah Winfrey, Alan Greenspan, Rush Limbaugh, George Clooney and Barbara Walters.

That is according to the findings of a 245-person focus group conducted by HCD Research and Muhlenberg College.

According to the study, 90% of men and 87% of women said the endorsements had no influence. The other 11% and 15%, respectively, named the above five as having the most influence.

Winfrey led among women with 34% saying she was the most influential on their vote, but 32% of men said the same. Former fed chairman Alan Greenspan edged Oprah out among men with 33% saying he was most influential (26% of women).

Rush Limbaugh was third at 28% with women and 25% with men, followed by Clooney (27% women, 21% men; and Barbara Walters (25% with men, 22% women).