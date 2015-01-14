Supremes Side With T-Mobile on Tower Citing

The stars seemed to be aligning in Washington on Wednesday (Jan. 14) for the President's push for high-speed broadband, including clearing away impediments to broadband buildouts.

The Supreme Court ruled on T-Mobile v. City of Roswell Jan. 14 that the Telecommunications Act requires local governments to provide timely reasons for denying a tower-citing request, and that simply sending a letter and providing a transcript of the hearing 26 days later did not cut it.

T-Mobile had sued the city of Roswell, Ga., arguing that the city council denial was not supported by substantial evidence in a written decision stating the reasons. A district court agreed, but The Eleventh Circuit U.S. court of Appeals concluded that the denial letter and transcript were sufficient.

