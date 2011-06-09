Supremes Scheduled to Talk 'Profanity' June 23

According to attorneys involved in the challenge to the

FCC's indecency enforcement regime, they should know by Monday, June 27,

whether or not the Supreme Court will hear the FCC's challenge to a lower court

ruling that that regime is an unconstitutional restriction on free speech.

The Supreme Court has scheduled the case for conference

June 23, which is when the Justices will get together to discuss the

government's request that it reverse a lower court ruling in Fox vs. FCC

that struck down its indecency enforcement regime. Traditionally, the court

then announces the following Monday (June 27) cases to be, or not to be, on its

docket. It is widely expected to agree to hear the case.

The FCC's indecency enforcement regime has been pretty

much in limbo for the last half decade as its fleeting profanity and nudity

enforcement regime was running a legal gauntlet. Broadcasters argue the FCC has

not given them sufficient guidance on what it will find indecent, including

ruling that swearing in a blues documentary was indecent, while finding that

similar language in a scripted program -- Saving

Private Ryan -- was not.

The two most recent hits to the FCC's enforcement powers

were the Second Circuit Court of Appeals decision that that regime was

arbitrary and capricious, and then, when the Supreme Court said that was notthe case,

the follow-up decision last July that the FCC's indecency enforcementregime in general, was unconstitutionally vague.

It is that latter decision, by the Second Circuit Court

of Appeals, that the Supremes will decide whether to hear. The court is widely

expected to take the case, since it anticipated back when upholding the FCC

decision-making process -- the finding that the regime was not arbitrary and

capricious -- that it would likely be asked to rule on the overarching question

of its constitutionality.

The Fox vs. FCC case stems from the FCC's conclusion that

the "vulgar expletives" uttered by Cher and Nicole Richie during live

Fox broadcasts of the Billboard Music Awards in 2002 and 2003 were a violation

of community standards for broadcasting.