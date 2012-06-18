Supremes: No Decision Yet on Indecency

Broadcasters and the FCC will have to wait at least a few

more days to find out what the Supreme Court thinks about the constitutionality

of the FCC's indecency enforcement regime.

According to SCOTUSblog's live blogging of the release of

orders and opinions Monday, a decision in Fox v. FCC was not among them.

More opinions are expected on Thursday as the court winds

down the session.

The court is actually weighing in on both the FCC indecency

finding against Fox stations for swearing in awards shows, and the fine against

ABC stations for airing Charlotte Ross' naked backside in NYPD Blue, which were combined in the appeal.

The FCC has asked the court also to hear an appeal of the

Janet Jackson half-time show fine against CBS stations, but also asked it to

wait to decide whether to hear that appeal until after it comes out with the

Fox decision, since that could obviously affect the case.