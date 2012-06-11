Supremes: No Action on Indecency or Media Ownership Challenge

It was a "no decision" day Monday in the Supreme

Court, at least in terms of two cases closely watched by broadcasters.

The court released opinions and a list of cases it had

agreed to or declined to hear, but that list did not include a decision on its

review of FCC indecency regs, or on whether or not to hear a broadcaster

challenge to media ownership rules.

The indecency case, Fox vs. FCC, is the government's

challenge to a Second Circuit court ruling that the FCC's indecency findings

against swearing on a Fox awards show and ABC's NYPD Blue and the FCC's indecency enforcement policy in general

were unconstitutionally vague. The oral argument was before eight Justices,

with Justice Sonia Sotomayor recusing herself as a former member of the Second

Circuit appeals court whose ruling is at issue, though she was not part of the

panel that rendered the decision.

The High Court has also been asked to overturn a Third Circuit

Court of Appeals ruling last July on media ownership regs. The Third Circuit

upheld the FCC's 2008 decision not to loosen the TV duopoly, radio ownership or

TV/radio cross-ownership rules, but vacated the FCC's loosening of the

broadcast/newspaper cross-ownership rule, saying it had failed to meet notice

and comment requirements.

They are actually considering three appeals of the Third

Circuit Court of Appeals ruling. The National Association of Broadcasters

sought appeal on the grounds that there was a split in the circuits, while

Tribune (joined by Fox, Sinclair, Clear Channel, Bonneville and the Newspaper

Association of America) and Media General challenged on constitutional grounds

in separate petitions.

Scotusblog.com, which follows and analyzes the orders and

decisions, said it was not expecting any more such releases out of the court

this week.