Supremes DenyRigas Appeal

The Supreme

Court Monday refused to hear the appeal of John and Timothy Rigas'

criminal convictions and lengthy sentences for fraud, bank fraud and

conspiracy.

The former

Adelphia owners/executives had appealed a ruling by the Second Circuit

upholding the conviction. They argued that the lower courts had ignored

and withheld exculpatory evidence and expert

testimony, did not make exculpatory evidence in a parallel SEC

investigation available tot he defense, and based the sentences on

factors beyond the executives' control.

The Rigas' argued that the Second Circuit had violated their "fundamental rights to be treated fairly and to

receive a sentence based on 'empirically verifiable' monetary losses." The court had calculated shareholder losses

from the Rigas' fraud at $100 million and based the sentencing accordingly. But the pair said that figure was

based on speculation and media accounts.

But based on

the $100 million figure, the sentences of the two were increased from

33-41 months to 15 years for John Rigas and 17 for son, Timothy.

They also argued that the government's dismissing of expert testimony had deprived them of potentially exculpatory

evidence from Adelphia's outside counsel.

The Rigas'

had support for their argument over the sentences from a number of

prominent cable figures. In an amicus brief, Cablevision Chairman Chuck

Dolan, Charter founder and former Chairman Barry

Babcock, C-SPAN founding Chairman Robert Rosencrans and several other

said they were concerned about the "arbitrary" nature of the sentencing.

They said

the court had handed out lengthy criminal sentences based, "vaguely," on

a decrease in the stock price without requiring any proof that the

Rigas' conduct caused the decrease.

"Allowing

prohibitively lengthy criminal sentences to be based in part on stock

price movements unrelated to the offense conduct erodes respect for the

fairness of the sentencing process," they said,

"and therefore undermines the deterrent effect of the laws underlying

those sentences."

The National

Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers also wanted the high court to

take the case and resolve the issue of what obligation the government

had to produce evidence from a parallel investigation

or to give it evidence the government assumes it should already have.

The

government is not required to offer the defense exculpatory evidence it

already knows about, but the defense lawyers said the Rigas case raised

the issue of whether that extends to evidence the

Rigas' perhaps should have known--since it came from their company's

own outside counsel--but did not.

"Defendants

often rely on the government's obligation under Brady to disclose

exculpatory evidence. If Brady does not apply when the defendant could

have uncovered the exculpatory evidence on his own,

defendants must conduct more extensive investigations either to

discover the evidence themselves or to erase any doubt that they could

have discovered the evidence through reasonable efforts without the

government's."

The resolution of those issues will have to wait for another day.

The Supreme

Court did not say why it did not take the case--as is its practice

with denying cert--simply listing it among pages of mostly one-line

denials.