Supremes Deny Media Ownership Rule Appeals

The Supreme Court decided on Friday not to hear broadcasters

appeal of the FCC's media ownership rules, clearing the way for the FCC to

complete its congressionally-mandated review of those regs.





The FCC is currently proposing to loosen the newspaper/broadcast

cross-ownership ban, much as it tried to do back in 2007, but that could have

been delayed if the court had agreed to hear challenges to a Third Circuit

decision on those ownership rules.





The High Court was asked to overturn the Third Circuit Court

of Appeals ruling last July, upholding the FCC's 2008 decision not to loosen

the TV duopoly, radio ownership or TV/radio cross-ownership rules, but vacating

the FCC's loosening of the broadcast/newspaper cross-ownership rule for failure

to meet notice and comment requirements.





The National Association of Broadcasters sought appeal on

the grounds that there was a split in the lower courts, while Tribune (joined

by Fox, Sinclair, Clear Channel, Bonneville and the Newspaper Association of

America) and Media General challenged on constitutional grounds in separate

petitions.





In its petition to the Supremes, NAB argued that a split in

the lower courts needed to be resolved because the D.C. Circuit previously

found that the duopoly rules, which limit how many stations one company can own

in a market, were arbitrary and capricious. The Third Circuit, in its decision

last summer, upheld the rules.





Resolving such circuit splits is one of the reasons the

Supreme Court will hear an appeal.





Tribune et al. and Media General went beyond the procedural

issue to challenge the underpinnings of the FCC's authority to impose ownership

rules at all.





"We're disappointed the Supreme Court declined to

review rules that limit local broadcasters' ability to compete with our

national and multinational pay programming competitors," said NAB spokesman

Dennis Wharton in a statement. "NAB will continue to advocate for modernizing

ownership rules that stem from an era of I

Love Lucy."





On the other side of the scale was consolidation critic Free

Press. "The media companies' Hail Mary pass has fallen well-short of the mark,"

said senior policy counsel Corie Wright. "The Supreme Court wisely declined to

waste its time reviewing these ill-founded industry attempts to undermine the

FCC's media ownership protections. The constitutionality of these rules is well-settled.

Free Press is pleased -- but not surprised -- that the Court has declined to

hear these baseless challenges."

