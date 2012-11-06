Supreme Court Won't Hear A La Carte Class Action Suit

The Supreme Court, in a one-line rejection

Monday, declined to hear the appeal of a class action suit filed by cable and

satellite subs, who had argued that channel bundling violated antitrust laws,

and had asked the courts to compel programmers and distributors to offer single

channels for purchase.

Back in March, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the suit, BRANTLEY, ROB, ET AL. V. NBCUNIVERSAL, ET

AL, saying the plaintiffs had

not stated a plausible claim. They sought Supreme court review of that

decision, which Monday was denied.

The "et al," on the NBCUniversal side included Comcast,

Time Warner Cable, Disney, DirecTV, Dish, Fox, Cox and Cablevison.