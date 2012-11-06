Supreme Court Won't Hear A La Carte Class Action Suit
The Supreme Court, in a one-line rejection
Monday, declined to hear the appeal of a class action suit filed by cable and
satellite subs, who had argued that channel bundling violated antitrust laws,
and had asked the courts to compel programmers and distributors to offer single
channels for purchase.
Back in March, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the suit, BRANTLEY, ROB, ET AL. V. NBCUNIVERSAL, ET
AL, saying the plaintiffs had
not stated a plausible claim. They sought Supreme court review of that
decision, which Monday was denied.
The "et al," on the NBCUniversal side included Comcast,
Time Warner Cable, Disney, DirecTV, Dish, Fox, Cox and Cablevison.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.