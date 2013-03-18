Supreme Court Won't Hear Ivi Challenge

The Supreme Court Monday denied ivi's request

that the court review the Second Circuit Court of Appeals decision last summerupholding an injunction against the company's streaming of TV station signals

over the Internet without permission.

The

United States District Court for the Southern District of New York had granted

the injunction on the grounds that programmers were likely to win their

challenge on the argument that ivi was not a cable system entitled to a

compulsory license, and that those programmers, which included major studios,

networks and broadcast groups, would suffer irreparable harm.

The

federal appeals found no reason to reverse that decision and the Supreme Court

apparently found no reason to review that decision.

"NAB is pleased the

Supreme Court refused to review the finding that ivi's unauthorized retransmission

of TV programming over the Internet without the permission of content

owners is illegal," said the National Association of Broadcasters.

Among

those seeking the original injunction were Among those filing for the

injunction were NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, The CW, PBS, Tribune, Univision and

Fischer, as well as the commissioner of baseball and studios associated with

the major nets/owned station groups.

Broadcasters

continue to battle against what they see as unauthorized or illegal re-use of

their signals online, most notably by Aereo TV, which claims it is simply

providing online access to remote antennas providing the free over-the-air

signals their customers are entitled to.