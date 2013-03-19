Supreme Court Says First Sale Doctrine Not Geographically Limited

The Supreme Court has ruled that the "first sale"

doctrine covers a copyrighted work legally made abroad and imported into the

United States without the copyright owner's permission, overturning a Second Circuit

decision that it did not.

The case was Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley & Sons. Supap

Kirtsaeng is a Thai-born U.S. student who imported and resold in the U.S.

cheaper copies of Wiley textbooks manufactured for sale abroad.

The Motion Picture Association of America had backed the

Second Circuit, filing an amicus brief in support of book publisher John Wiley

& Sons. MPAA argued that the doctrine does not apply to copies manufactured

abroad for sale in a foreign market.

MPAA, which is vigilant in protecting copyright protections

of content, argued that extending the first sale doctrine to importation of

copies manufactured and intended for sale in foreign markets could undermine

the ability to control entry into markets, limit the ability to adapt to

changing market conditions, undermine territorial licensing agreements and

"prevent U.S. copyright holders from obtaining the economic reward

Congress intended to provide under U.S. law to motivate investment in creative

activity."

But in a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court concluded that

there is no geographical limitation on the first-sale doctrine that would limit

its application to copies made abroad with the copyright holder's permission.

Public Knowledge, which had filed a brief in support of

Kirtsaeng (the court cited the brief in its opinion), was understandably

pleased with the outcome.

"We are glad that the Supreme Court

recognized and prevented the harm that could have been done by the decision of

the lower court," the group said in a statement. "The fact that these

arguments made it to the Supreme Court is unsettling. We were almost in a

situation where anyone that held a garage sale or loaned a book to a friend

could be in violation of copyright law. We believe that this is evidence that a

larger conversation about copyright reform is in order, to restore the balance

of the law between the interests of authors, copyright holders, and the

public."

"We believe [Tuesday]'s Supreme Court decision will hinder American businesses' ability to compete overseas to the detriment of the long-term economic interests of the United States, " said MPAA in a statement, "and particularly its creative industries. We plan to study the decision further before determining the most appropriate action for us to take."