Supreme Court Health Care Decision Could Mean More TV Ad Dollars

One silver lining for TV ad sales execs in the Supreme Court

decision Thursday was that RepealItNow.org, which had been running TV spots

asking for the law's repeal, will be extending that flight.

According to the group, its TV ads have prompted more than

2.3 million petitions to Congress to repeal the Obama health care law, which

the House eventually voted to do.

In an email after the Supreme Court did not overturn the law

on constitutional grounds, the group said a new flight of TV ads would begin

immediately once again seeking that repeal.

For competitive reasons, RepealItNow chairman Ken Hoagland

declined to comment on where those ads would be running or how much they would

be spending on them.