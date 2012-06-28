Supreme Court Health Care Decision Could Mean More TV Ad Dollars
One silver lining for TV ad sales execs in the Supreme Court
decision Thursday was that RepealItNow.org, which had been running TV spots
asking for the law's repeal, will be extending that flight.
According to the group, its TV ads have prompted more than
2.3 million petitions to Congress to repeal the Obama health care law, which
the House eventually voted to do.
In an email after the Supreme Court did not overturn the law
on constitutional grounds, the group said a new flight of TV ads would begin
immediately once again seeking that repeal.
For competitive reasons, RepealItNow chairman Ken Hoagland
declined to comment on where those ads would be running or how much they would
be spending on them.
