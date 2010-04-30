Supreme Court Conferences on Must-Carry Challenge

Cablevision's challenge to the must-carry rules is up for

consideration at the Supreme Court justice's Friday private conference.

According

to the court, the various

briefs in the case were distributed April 14 for conferencing on April

30. NCTA, C-SPAN, Time Warner, and Discovery

have all filed amicus briefs supporting Cablevision.

The

Friday discussion of the case means a decision on whether to grant cert

(hear the case) is likely to come Monday. That is not a guarantee. The

court's recent decision to hear the video game violence case, for

example, was conferenced last fall, pointed out one veteran attorney who

has argued before the High Court. "But it is likely to come Monday."

Even

the court says so. "Generally, if a case is considered at a Conference,

viewers can expect that the disposition of a case will be announced on

an Orders List that will be released at 10 a.m. the following Monday,"

the court explains on its Web site.

Cablevision in January asked

the Supreme Court to review

the constitutionality of the must-carry rules, which require cable

operators to carry local broadcast stations.

Cablevision pointed

out in its appeal to the court that even more than a decade ago, the

Supreme Court's decisions -- two of them -- upholding must-carry was

razor thin. The cable operator says that in the intervening years "the

factual underpinnings of those decisions have evaporated." What was once

a cable monopoly, Cablevision concedes to the court, "has been replaced

by vibrant competition." Rather than being an MVPD bottleneck,

Cablevision suggests, the market has been reshaped into a wide-necked

vase in which all flowers can bloom.

The rationale for the Turner

decisions has been gutted, the company says, while the FCC continues to

subsume cable's editorial judgment. The commission has even expanded the

rules to cover conduct that would not even be covered by the Turner

rationale even if it were still relevant, the company says.

Specifically,

Cablevision wants the court to hear the cable company's appeal of a

Second Circuit decision upholding the FCC's must-carry mandate for

station WRNN.

A three-judge panel of the Second Circuit back in

June 2009 rejected Cablevision's challenge to an FCC order requiring

carriage of WRNN New York in some Long Island communities under the

market-modification provisions of must-carry. The full court in October

rejected Cablevision's petition for a re-hearing. In the process, that

court took an expansive view of the benefits of the must-carry rule,

citing the Supreme Court's Turner decision and concluding that it did

not mean to limit must-carry to the minimum of replicating a DMA.

In

its Supreme Court filing Jan. 27, Cablevision asks the court why a

cable operator should be compelled to carry programming of a broadcast

station in an area in which the station lacks an over-the air audience.