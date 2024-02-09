Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs-49ers: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (Feb. 10-11)

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, this weekend’s Super Bowl opponents, last met in Santa Clara, Calif., in 2022.

The TV sports world this weekend will focus on Las Vegas, where the Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to repeat as Super Bowl champions when they meet the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL championship game. CBS will televise the game, which will also stream on Paramount Plus with a kid-friendly alternate telecast airing on Nickelodeon. The Spanish-language telecast of the big game will air on Univision.

Elsewhere in sports, ABC will air a Saturday primetime NBA matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors and a Sunday afternoon Boston Celtics-Miami Heat game.

ABC will also take to the ice with a Saturday-afternoon St. Louis Blues-Buffalo Sabres NHL contest.

In men’s college basketball action on Saturday, top-ranked UConn takes on Georgetown on FS1, second-ranked Purdue clashes with in-state archrival Indiana on Fox, third-ranked North Carolina plays Miami on ESPN, fourth-ranked Kansas hosts Baylor on ESPN, and fifth-ranked Houston battles Cincinnati on ESPN2.

Sunday’s women’s college basketball action includes top-ranked South Carolina-UConn (ESPN), second-ranked Iowa-Nebraska (Fox), third-ranked North Carolina-Pittsburgh (ACC Network), fourth-ranked Colorado-Oregon State (Pac-12 Network), and fifth-ranked Ohio State-Michigan State (Peacock).

On the links, NBC and Golf Channel will televise final-round coverage of the PGA Tour’s Phoenix Open.