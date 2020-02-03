Super Bowl: FCC's Pai Survives KC Chiefs Scare, Halftime Show

FCC chairman Ajit Pai conveyed his nervousness on social media about some of the action at the Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 2), and that was even before his beloved and ultimately victorious Chiefs fell behind by 10 points.

It is unclear by his tweets whether he shared the views of some of the reviewers of the halftime show featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, which was definitely sexy and some argued bordering on bawdy, but he certainly seemed on the edge of his seat.

Pai has clearly not forgotten the Super Bowl halftime show reveal by Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson that led to a Republican-led indecency crackdown, tweeting of the incident:

[embed]https://twitter.com/AjitPaiFCC/status/1224139488869470208[/embed]

By show's end, the chairman had given his stamp of approval, tweeting:

[embed]https://twitter.com/AjitPaiFCC/status/1224140050721595397[/embed]