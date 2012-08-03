Sunstein Exiting as Reg Review Czar

Cass Sunstein, who has overseen the White House's review of

regulations as head of the Office of Management and Budget's Office of

Regulatory Affairs, is exiting that post, according to the White House.

"For the last three and a half years, Cass Sunstein has

helped drive a series of historic accomplishments on behalf of the American

people," said the president in a statement Friday. "From putting in

place lifesaving protections for America's families, to eliminating tens of

millions of hours of paperwork burdens for our nation's citizens and

businesses, Cass has shown that it is possible to support economic growth

without sacrificing health, safety, and the environment. Cass has shepherded

our review of existing rules to get rid of those that cost too much or no

longer make sense, an effort that is already on track to save billions of

dollars."

Sunstein has been overseeing a widespread regulatory

interagency review directed by the president's January 2011 executive order

requiring government agencies to do a cost-benefit review of regulations to

identify outdated and/or overly burdensome examples on the books, particularly

ones that could adversely affect job creation and the economy.

Independent agencies were not bound by the order, but

Sunstein signaled early on that the White House was expecting the FCC to submit

a plan, whichit did.