Sunstein Exiting as Reg Review Czar
Cass Sunstein, who has overseen the White House's review of
regulations as head of the Office of Management and Budget's Office of
Regulatory Affairs, is exiting that post, according to the White House.
"For the last three and a half years, Cass Sunstein has
helped drive a series of historic accomplishments on behalf of the American
people," said the president in a statement Friday. "From putting in
place lifesaving protections for America's families, to eliminating tens of
millions of hours of paperwork burdens for our nation's citizens and
businesses, Cass has shown that it is possible to support economic growth
without sacrificing health, safety, and the environment. Cass has shepherded
our review of existing rules to get rid of those that cost too much or no
longer make sense, an effort that is already on track to save billions of
dollars."
Sunstein has been overseeing a widespread regulatory
interagency review directed by the president's January 2011 executive order
requiring government agencies to do a cost-benefit review of regulations to
identify outdated and/or overly burdensome examples on the books, particularly
ones that could adversely affect job creation and the economy.
Independent agencies were not bound by the order, but
Sunstein signaled early on that the White House was expecting the FCC to submit
a plan, whichit did.
