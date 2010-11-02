Sunlight to Shine on Money-Trail Winners

Click here for more 2010 midterm election coverage

While others

are wrapping up their coverage of the campaign trail Tuesday evening,

the Sunlight Foundation will be keeping its eye on the money trail, or

what the group calls the "shadow campaign"

behind the election.

From 7 p.m. ET to midnight, the foundation's Web site will chronicle how more than $430 million by outside

groups on congressional elections impacted those races.

According to

the foundation, most of that was spent on attacking candidates, rather

than supporting them. Non-party committees spent about $37 million to

support Republicans, while spending $82 million

to oppose Democrats. Committees of both parties spent almost all their

dough to defeat the opponent, plunking down a total of approximately $5

million combined to support candidates, compared to $175 million to

oppose them.

Sunlight

will combine live streaming video with government data, analysis and

social media coverage to track how groups like The U.S. chamber of

commerce and the American Future Fund are influencing

elections, which it calls a "critical story to tell."

Sunlight is

funded by various organizations, including the foundation of ebay

founder Pierre Omidyar, the Craigslist Charitable Fund, the Knight

Foundation, Google and Adobe.