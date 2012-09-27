Sunlight to School Followers On Political Files

The Sunlight Foundation is holding a seminar

Oct. 9

to help it team of political ad sleuths decipher TV stations' online political

files.

Starting

in August, the FCC required the top four affiliates in the top 200 markets to

file records of political ad buys, including who bought them and how much they

paid.

Sunlight,

a nonprofit trying to provide more transparency about political ad buys in

particular and government info in general, has pointed out that will reveal

only a fraction of the buys, including in swing states, and launched a

Political Ad Sleuth project

to encourage people to go to their local stations and collect the info

themselves as well as monitor the FCC's online postings.

On

Oct. 9, it is holding a webinar to help those sleuths read political files,

including uncovering the "dark money" spending.

"This

election year is the first time there exists online a database of political ad

files from TV stations, but it's limited to the top four stations in the top 50

media markets," explained Sunlight, "and that data is still hard to

decipher," as well.

Broadcasters

opposed the online posting requirement, arguing that posting individual spot

prices would put them at a competitive disadvantage to cable operator, show

also have to maintain political files per FCC rules, but don't have to post them

online.

Recently,

though, the National Association of Broadcasters asked a court to delay hearing

its challenge to the requirement, saying it would monitor the process through

the elections and could opt to drop the suit. The FCC has already promised to

review the top 50/top 200 requirement in a year and make any necessary

adjustments before applying it to all stations a year after that.