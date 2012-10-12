Sunlight Launches Political Ad 'Weather Report'

The Sunlight Foundation has ramped up its

efforts to collect and report on TV station political ad info from the FCC's

online database as well as FEC data on donations.

Sunlight

has launched a weekly YouTube video series, the Political Weather Report, which

will spotlight markets with heavy advertising and so-called "dark

money" spending in the final weeks of the election.

The

first installment identifies Las Vegas, Denver, Tampa, Norfolk and Grand Rapids as the markets that

this week experienced the "heaviest rainfall" of political spending.

It

also points out that the info comes from its Political Ad Sleuth Web site,

where it is collecting FCC data on TV station ad spending. It points out that

it is the first election where that data is available online, but also points

out that the FCC's decision to require online posting of TV station political

files only applies to the top 50 markets -- and actually only the Big Four

affiliates in each -- "leaving out dozens of markets in battle ground

states," says Sunlight, which says thousands of ads aired there without

having to be reported to the FCC.

The

spot did double duty as a plug for the Ad Sleuth initiative to get boots on the

ground in local markets to copy and upload political files from stations not

subject to the FCC's new rule, which went into effect Aug. 2.

The

commission does plan to require all stations to upload those files to an FCC

database, but not for another two years and not until after the FCC reviews the

initial top four stations in the 50 markets filing requirement.