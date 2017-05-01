SundanceTV Renews ‘Hap and Leonard’

SundanceTV has renewed anthology series Hap and Leonard for a third season. Set in the late 1980s, the series is based on the books of the same name by Joe R. Lansdale. It follows two lifelong best friends, Hap Collins (James Purefoy), an East Texas white guy with a weakness for Southern women, and Leonard Pine (Michael Kenneth Williams), a gay, black Vietnam vet with a hot temper.

Hap and Leonard, SundanceTV’s highest-rated original series, will return for six episodes in 2018. The third season will take inspiration from the Lansdale book The Two-Bear Mambo.

"At once darkly funny and socially relevant, there’s no other series like the southern-noir Hap and Leonard, and we couldn’t be prouder that it will continue for another season on SundanceTV," said Jan Diedrichsen, general manager, SundanceTV and Sundance Now. "James and Michael bring new depth and dimension to the buddy-action genre, and Joe Lansdale’s brilliant work continues to be in excellent hands with [showrunner] John Wirth and company."



Each season of the series features a new mystery for Hap and Leonard to solve.

"We're beyond psyched to bring the boys back for a third helping of mayhem. It's a show that doesn't fold up neatly into one defined box and that's what makes it special, so thanks to SundanceTV for believing in it and championing it from day one," said Jim Mickle, executive producer on the show. "We also owe a big thank you to the fans for the phenomenal response so far."

Wirth will return as showrunner and executive producer for season three, and Mickle, Nick Damici, Jeremy Platt, and Linda Moran return as executive producers.