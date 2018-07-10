Suit Filed to Compel Access to Kavanaugh Records

Fix the Court, which advocates for a more open and transparent judiciary, has filed suit to compel the release of records documenting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's government service, including time in the George W. Bush White House and on Ken Starr's team investigating President Bill Clinton.

Democrats already pledging to try to block the nomination will be eager to comb through that info if the effort is successful.

Related: Kavanaugh on Trump Short List

Kavanaugh, who was tapped Monday (July 9) by President Trump to succeed Justice Anthony Kennedy on the High Court, was part of Starr's Clinton impeachment team and served as assistant to the President and staff secretary to the President while in the Bush White House.

Fix the Court, which is represented in the suit against the National Archives and Records Administration and the Justice Department by American Oversight, says the legal action came after requests months ago via the Freedom of Information Act proved fruitless.

“Given the potential impact of this nomination, it is essential for the American people and the Senate to fully vet Judge Kavanaugh,” said American Oversight executive director Austin Evers in a statement. “It's not unrealistic to think that the Supreme Court could be ruling on issues related to an investigation of the president or the relationship between the White House and the Justice Department, and the public has a right to examine Judge Kavanaugh's track record before the Senate votes on his confirmation."