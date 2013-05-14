Suddenlink Prepared to Offer Better Targeted Packages

Suddenlink CEO Jerry Kent signaled he is ready to deliver more tailored programming packaged to subs if Washington can address the issue of bundled channels at the wholesale level.

In response to the introduction of Sen. John McCain's a la carte bill, Kent said in a statement, "There is clearly a need for greater flexibility on the part of distributors like us to offer smaller, more economical packages of channels that are better targeted to diverse consumer interests and incomes."

Kent says the problem is that the ability of the TV networks "to force more channels and higher costs on distributors and consumers threatens to price some households out of the multichannel video market."

Kent said he welcomes a conversation with policymakers about how to fix that "unsustainable" system.