Subcommittee Looks at Broadcast Ownership Issues

The House Communications Subcommittee is holding a hearing

June 6 on the future of audio, and while its focus is on radio, the discussion

will also include the continued need for ownership rules that implicate TV

station ownership rules.

According to the Republican majority staff memo for the

hearing, among the regulatory issues that "may arise" are the newspaper/broadcast

cross-ownership rule, which the FCC under Democratic chairman Julius

Genachowski has proposed loosening, as did the commission under his Republican

predecessor. That rule prohibits the co-ownership of radio/TV stations with

newspapers, excepted in cases of grandfathered combos or ones granted waivers.

"Opponents of the ban are once again urging the

Commission to eliminate it in light of increased competition and because

newspapers are struggling in the current marketplace," the Republican

staffers said in the memo.

The staffers say the hearing may also deal with the radio-TV

cross-ownership rules, which limit how many TV and radio stations one owner can

have in a market.

The FCC is currently preparing its proposed changes to media

ownership rules in response ot a court remand of the old rules and its

quadrennial rule review mandated by Congress.

The hearing is one of a series that subcommittee Chairman

Greg Walden (R-Ore.) signaled he would be holding on the future of media.