Subcommittee on Communications, Technology & Internet Holding First DTV Transition Oversight Hearing

The Subcommittee on Communications, Technology & Internet will hold its first DTV transition oversight hearing of the new Congress March 26, according to the Energy & Commerce Committee's agenda for next week, issued Thursday.



The hearing will be at 10 a.m. at 2322 Rayburn.



Chairman of the Committee is Rick Boucher (D-VA), who supported moving the DTV transition date to June 12 and led the debate for the date-changing bill during House consideration. Boucher told B&C he believes the FCC and government agencies involved have handled the date move well and has said several times the date would not move again.