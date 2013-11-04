Suarez Joins Al Jazeera America
Ray Suarez, former chief national correspondent for PBS NewsHour, is joining Al Jazeera America.
Suarez will be hosting a new daily program, Inside Story, starting Monday, Nov. 11. The show is described as a "behind the headlines" look at the top stories of the day.
Suarez was with NewsHour for over a decade and before that hosted NPR's Talk of the Nation. His resume also includes reporting for NBC affil WMAQ-TV Chicago, and stints at CNN, ABC Radio and CBS Radio.
"This is an exciting time to be joining Al Jazeera America and a great opportunity for me personally," Suarez said in a statement. "This is exactly what I wanted to do: host a program that provides viewers with a close look at the day's news and the issues they care about the most without the partisan rancor that you often see and hear elsewhere on television."
