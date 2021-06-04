Study Shocker: Connected TV Use Has Narrowly Declined This Year

This is not the way all these pointy headed OTT studies we’ve published ad nauseam over the last decade-plus are supposed to work!

A new Leichtman Research Group (LRG) study said the percentage of U.S. TV households connecting their TV to the internet to watch video has gone down this year, narrowly at least, to 39% from 40% in the pandemic 2020.

“Use of connected TV devices leveled off over the past year after being pulled forward due to the coronavirus pandemic last year,” said Bruce Leichtman, principal analyst for LRG.

Indeed, 2020’s level was a significant bump from the 31% of homes in 2019 found by LRG to watch video via a connected TV gadget, the 19% reported in 2016 and the 3% reported in 2011.

Other data in LRG’s Connected TVs 2021 report seem to maintain the status quo in terms of the industry's upward trajectory.

The report said that 82% of U.S. TV homes have at least one internet-connected TV device, such as a Roku box or streaming-enabled gaming console, vs. 80% in 2020, 74% in 2019, 65% in 2016 and 30% in 2011.

LRG also said that 60% of adults watch video via a connected TV device at least weekly, compared to 59% in 2020, 52% in 2019, 40% in 2016, and 10% in 2011.