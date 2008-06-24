Study: 91% of Hispanics Aware of DTV Transition

The vast majority of broadcast-only Hispanic TV households are aware of the digital-TV transition, up from less than one-third of those households that were aware of the transition last fall.

That is according to a new study from the National Association of Broadcasters, which found that 91% of Hispanic households getting their free TV via rooftop or indoor antennas knew about the upcoming DTV switch, compared with 31% in a similar study in September 2007.

Hispanics are one of the target populations for DTV-education campaigns since the percentage of broadcast-only Hispanic TV households is larger than that of the general population (more than 40%, according to a Knowledge Networks/SRI study cited by the NAB).

Of those who knew about the transition, 68% said they had learned about it via TV messages.

The poll was conducted by Smith-Geiger for the NAB March 29-May 13. It was a telephone survey of 3,978 Hispanic households nationwide, of which 1,096 (28%) were broadcast-only.

The NAB said it would have DTV-education information on display at Esperanza USA's annual conference in Washington, D.C., Tuesday. The faith-based nonprofit claims a network of 10,000 and community-based agencies.