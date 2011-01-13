Studios Studying Comcast/NBCU

Viacom, Time Warner and Disney all weighed in at the FCC

this week on the Comcast/NBCU merger as FCC commissioners vetted the draft

approval in anticipation of an expected vote.

That is according to filings at the FCC on those various

meetings.

Disney is concerned about merger conditions that depend on

third-party negotiations. For example, the online access conditions are

triggered by deals with similarly situated programmers like Fox or Disney.

Disney lobbyist Susan Fox talked about potential conditions

in a conversation with FCC staffers. It is the first time Disney has weighed in

on the Comcast/NBCU docket, but the conditions on the deal did not surface

until late December, when FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski circulated a draft

approval.

Viacom D.C. execs teamed with Wealth TV to press their case

to staffers with FCC Commissioner Michael Copps and Robert McDowell. Viacom has

said before it is concerned about the impact of the merger on "the market

for independent programming."

Viacom apparently gave a shout-out to Wealth TV's proposed

merger conditions, which include the requirement that Comcast carry all

independent nets on similar terms and conditions to those of other MVPD's, and

subject complaints to baseball-style arbitration and otherwise "reform the

complaint process."

The Time Warner filing appeared to be more of a pro forma

notice that FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and Time Warner Chairman Jeff

Bewkes had talked on the phone about online video access issues the day before

they were both on a panel at the Brookings Institution, "Building a Long-Term

National Strategy on Growth through Innovation."

According to the filing, Bewkes talked about the importance

of online video models proceeding "in a way that supports the creation of

high quality programming."

The FCC's current draft approval of the deal is being vetted

by the commissioners and includes a number of access to online video models.