‘Studio C’ 200th Episode Will Reunite All Ten Original Cast Members

BYUtv has ordered two more seasons of sketch comedy show Studio C, which will be seasons 17 and 18. The season 18 premiere will feature a celebratory 200th episode featuring 18 past and current cast members, including the return of all ten original performers.

The show began in 2012. “Studio C derives universally loved humor from everyday life through shareable sketches that offer comic perspective on commonplace scenarios and pop culture commentary,” according to BYUtv.

Seasons 17 and 18 will feature Garet Allen, Kiri Case, Carl Foreman, original cast member Jason Gray, Dalton Johnson, Jericho Lopez, Aleta Myles, Gabby Moore and Tori Pence. “Studio C remains a fan-favorite series for the whole family more than a decade after its original premiere,” said Andra Johnson Duke, head of content at BYUtv. “Across both the upcoming seasons, nostalgic fans and newcomers alike will enjoy laugh-out-loud spins on the latest pop culture from the hilarious current cast as well as frequent guest appearances from beloved former members of the Studio C family. The return of the entire original cast for the 200th episode honors the journey of this enduring series.”

Original cast member Mallory Everton and former cast members Megan Rico and Austin Williams will make guest appearances in both upcoming seasons.

Original cast members include Everton, Adam Berg, Whitney Call, Stacey Harkey, Natalie Madsen, Stephen Meek, Matt Meese, James Perry and Jeremy Warner.

Every episode can be streamed for free on the BYUtv app and at BYUtv.org. Studio C sketches that have caught on on YouTube include “Robbing a Bank on the Go” (9.8 million views) and “Captain Hook Gets Offended” parts one (7.7 million views) and two (3.2 million views).

Studio C is produced by Kaleidoscope Pictures and BYUtv, with Jake Van Wagoner returning as showrunner.

“Combining what made Studio C so popular from the beginning with what has helped it live on to become the series it is today is rewarding to be a part of,” said Van Wagoner. “Highlights for the upcoming seasons include special Halloween and Christmas-themed episodes and a whole new batch of fresh and funny sketches, physical comedy, celebrity impressions and musical pieces. In addition, fans can always count on an amazing lineup of sidesplitting parodies, including Mario Bros., X-Men, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, Shark Tank, Bluey, The Little Mermaid, Star Wars and Stranger Things.”