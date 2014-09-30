Strickling: We'll Fight Govt. Efforts to Control Internet Policymaking

The U.S. will continue to fight any attempts to give individual governments greater control over the Internet.

That was the message from Lawrence Strickling, head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration at a Media Insititute luncheon Monday (Sept. 29).

The International Telecommunications union is meeting in October for its Plenipotentiary Conference in Korea and he said he expected some countries to attempt to steer ITU toward greater control of the Internet.

