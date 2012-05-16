Strickling Defends Stand-Down of Public Safety Net Projects

National Telecommunications & Information Administration

chief Larry Strickling found himself defending the agency's decision last week

to put a partial hold on seven broadband public safety network projects,

including ones funded through broadband grants.

At a House Communications Subcommittee Hearing on NTIA's and

the Rural Utilities Service broadband grants under the Farm Bill and Recovery

Act, Strickling was hit with questions from Republican legislators from states --

Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas -- whose projects had gotten the word to stand

down, at least until NTIA vets them against plans for a national interoperable

broadband public safety network, now being dubbed FirstNet, which NTIA is

helping oversee.

The seven projects began a couple of years ago, but Congress

earlier this year approved spectrum incentive auction legislation, part of

whose proceeds will go to funding that national network. Given that the oversight

board for that effort will not meet until August, and the FCC is not coming out

with baseline interoperable standards for a few more weeks yet, Strickling said

he did not want to continue spending $380 million in taxpayer dollars for state

efforts that might be superseded by FirstNet.

When pressed, he said that NTIA would vet those works in

progress against the FCC interoperability standards, but that even that would

not necessarily be a green light to proceed. He said he thought it would be a

waste of taxpayer money to spend those millions on the chance that it will be

interoperable with the system FirstNet ultimately comes up with.

Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas) asked whether, since the

Mississippi net had almost been built, and had cost $70 million, NTIA should

just let it proceed and patch it in later to the national net if necessary,

rather than make it wait a couple of years. Strickling said that only about

$22 million had been spent, that not all the equipment had been installed, but

that if it were the case that it were sufficiently built out, it might make

sense to let it proceed and perhaps learn from it.

But Strickling said not to delay work on those seven

projects would be to potentially duplicate the interoperability problems with

individual networks, which is one of the reasons the national network is being

created.